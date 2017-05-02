CAE books $375M in new orders for flight simulators, training work

May 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Quebec’s CAE Inc. has booked fresh orders worth $375 million, including contracts to build 11 new full-flight simulators for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier aircraft.

The simulator manufacturer and training company announced the new orders May 2. All the new contracts are for the commercial aviation industry and come from airlines in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

The majority of the simulator orders are for Boeing and Airbus planes, but CAE will also build Bombardier CS300 simulator for Korean Air. The company has now sold 50 simulators over the course of its fiscal 2017.

Along with the 11 new simulators, the Montreal-based firm disclosed a number of pilot and crew training deals, including an agreement to train 380 pilots for an undisclosed Asian customers over the next five years.