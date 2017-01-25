Ballard wins fuel cell deal as Chinese electric bus maker pivots to hydrogen

January 25, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

VANCOUVER—Ballard Power Systems Inc. has won an order for 10 fuel cell-powered engines with a major Chinese electric bus manufacturer.

The Canadian cleantech firm said Jan. 25 the initial order comes as Zhuhai Yinlong Energy Group looks to expand its business from battery electric buses to fuel cell buses that offer greater range.

Along with the initial order, Yinlong selected Ballard as its fuel cell partner, which could lead to more orders in the future.

“Deployment of clean energy vehicles in China, including mass transportation buses, is a very high priority for national, provincial and city governments,” Yincang Wei, chairman of Yinlong’s board, said in a statement.

“We believe adding fuel cell power for range extension will complement our offering of zero-emission buses to meet a variety of operating conditions and duty cycles in Chinese cities,” he added.

Yinlong, which expects to produce approximately 35,000 electric buses this year, will introduce the 10 fuel cell buses in Beijing to demonstrate and optimize the technology. It then plans to roll them out across the country.

Ballard expects to deliver the engines sometime this year.