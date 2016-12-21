ATS Automation wins $40M deal to build tooling for Bruce Power

December 21, 2016

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Ont.—ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has signed a long-term master tooling deal with Ontario nuclear power generator Bruce Power.

The contract covers the supply of automated tooling systems and associated services for Bruce Power’s upcoming $13 billion life extension project.

The initial order is valued at approximately $40 million, while ATS Automation said the agreement clears the way for future contracts as the nuclear operator prepares to retrofit six reactors.

“This provides us with a strong and innovative industry partner for a program that will continue to create jobs and enhance Ontario’s energy infrastructure,” Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s president and CEO, said.

“We believe this agreement will be the foundation for a long-standing arrangement with ATS as we work to successfully invest in our units, and continue to provide Ontario families and businesses low-cost power,” Rencheck added.

Based in Cambridge, Ont., ATS Automation has built tooling systems for Bruce Power before; last year it delivered a inspection and maintenance tool to the nuclear plant.

Nuclear generators across Ontario are currently working to extend the life of several plants across the province. Ontario Power Generation kicked off the $12.8 billion refurbishment of the Darlington nuclear plant this fall and is working on regulatory approvals to keep the Pickering Nuclear station operating until 2024.

The Bruce Power refurbishment is scheduled to get underway in 2020.