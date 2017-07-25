Worker dies in four-storey fall at Calgary construction site

July 25, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CALGARY—A man has died from his injuries after falling from a four-storey building under construction in southeast Calgary.

Emergency Medical Services says paramedics were called to the scene in the city’s Mahogany neighbourhood on July 24.

The man was working on the roof of multi-residential complex before the fall.

Adam Loria of EMS says paramedics don’t know what caused the fall, but EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupational Health and Safety is currently investigating.

—with files from CFFR