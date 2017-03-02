U.S. law enforcement raids Caterpillar offices in Illinois

March 2, 2017

by The Associated Press

PEORIA, Ill.—Caterpillar says federal law enforcement officials are executing a search warrant at three of the company’s facilities in northern Illinois.

Corrie Heck Scott, a spokewoman for the international equipment maker, said in an email March 2 that the company is co-operating with law enforcement, but didn’t comment further.

Sharon Paul, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, says the agencies involved in the raids Thursday include the IRS’s criminal investigation unit, the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s office of inspector general.

She says the “law enforcement activity is at Caterpillar facilities in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton.” She declined to comment further.

