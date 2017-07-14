Texas pipeline spills 1,200 barrels of crude

July 14, 2017

by The Associated Press

BASTROP, Texas—Authorities say about 189,000 litres of crude oil spilled after a contractor accidentally cut an underground pipeline in Central Texas.

A spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners, Bruce Heine, says the contractor was conducting maintenance July 13 when he struck a fitting on the Longhorn pipeline system, causing the spill at the rural site near Bastrop, about 50 kilometres east of Austin.

Heine says the spill leaked about 1,200 barrels of crude. He says no one was hurt in the spill.

Magellan, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has shut off the pipeline and cleanup has begun at the site.

Emergency responders ordered a 1.6-kilometre area be evacuated around the spill as a precaution.