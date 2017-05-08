Teck halts certain operations at southern B.C. mine as water flows into pits

May 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Teck Resources Ltd. has temporarily ceased mining operations at two pits in southern B.C. after heavy rain and a rapid spring snow melt caused water inflows at its Highland Valley Copper site.

The suspension of mining activity affects the Lornex and Valley pits at the copper and molybdenum project southwest of Kamloops, B.C., the company said May 8.

Teck said the halt is a precautionary measure and that the mine’s tailings management facility has not been impacted by high water levels and flooding in the region. Highland Valley’s milling and mining operations in other areas of the project also continue to operate as usual.

On Saturday, Teck warned high water levels at the Mamit Lake Dam—near the Highway Valley project—had damaged the dam’s spillway. The dam is unrelated to the mine, but the company said the incident could worsen flood conditions in the area.

Teck said it is examining pit “dewatering” options and expects the assessment to take several days.