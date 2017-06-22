Stantec to buy Denver-based architecture firm RNL Design

June 22, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

EDMONTON—Stantec Inc. is buying a 134-person U.S.design firm that focuses on civic, transit and commercial projects.

The Canadian engineering and construction company said June 22 it will acquire Denver’s RNL Design, which had four offices in the U.S. as well as one in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

It did not disclose the purchase price.

The Denver-based company has worked on a number of large projects across the U.S. and provided master planning services for the Dubai’s Burj Khalifa development.

“RNL provides us with a critical geographic buildings design hub between our coasts with incredible service synergies to civic, transit, and commercial clients throughout the United States and Middle East,” Bob Gomes, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Stantec said the acquisition is part of a wider strategy to improve its reach in the U.S. and around the world.

The company expects the deal to close next month.