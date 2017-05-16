Security camera catches impact in deadly Learjet crash outside New York

May 16, 2017

by The Associated Press

CARLSTADT, N.J.—Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a jet crashed near a small airport outside New York City and burst into flames.

The Learjet 35 went down May 15 near Teterboro Airport, killing both crew members. No one else was onboard the aircraft, which was coming from Philadelphia.

The surveillance video shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball. Clouds of thick black smoke spewed into the air. A man can be seen running across the parking lot toward the crash site.

Authorities say three buildings were involved in the crash, though only two sustained major damage. Thirteen cars in the surrounding parking lots also were damaged.

No injuries were reported on the ground.

Police in Carlstadt say two of the buildings sustained fire damage mostly to their exteriors. The third structure, the town’s public works building, didn’t sustain any fire damage, but wreckage was strewn across the building’s parking lot.

The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the crash scene Tuesday.

The plane was registered in Billings, Mon., to a company called A&C Big Sky Aviation, which has a residential address.

