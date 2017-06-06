Saskatchewan needs better pipeline regulations, says auditor

June 6, 2017

by The Canadian Press

REGINA—Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor says the government isn’t doing enough to effectively regulate oil and gas pipelines.

Judy Ferguson says in her annual report that the Ministry of the Economy needs to do a better job of monitoring pipeline operators and safety protocols for existing pipelines.

Ferguson says that as of the end of March, the government did not have written policies and procedures to evaluate existing pipeline operations.

She says the ministry hasn’t developed a risk-based assessment to monitor pipeline construction or the integrity and safety of existing lines.

There are about 2,200 licensed pipelines in Saskatchewan and companies are supposed to submit forms to show that they’re following operation standards.

Ferguson says the two largest operators—who account for about half of all pipelines in the province—have not completed all their forms.