Police search for blueberry bandits after $100K Hamilton, Ont. fruit heist

February 9, 2017

by The Canadian Press

HAMILTON—Police in Hamilton say someone has made off with a lot of blueberries.

Investigators say a refrigerated tractor-trailer containing an estimated $100,000 worth of blueberries and some fruit was stolen in Hamilton on Feb 5.

They say the transport was driven into the Toronto area.

The truck has been recovered but the trailer and the blueberries are missing.

Turning to social media to help bring the blueberry bandits to justice, police posted a picture of the berries across several platforms to draw attention to the theft.

Who is the blueberry bandit? In all seriousness. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives. Read More: https://t.co/YMg2Bu9IlQ pic.twitter.com/lVsknFwCb8 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) 8 February 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.