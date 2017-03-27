Notley: Keystone XL welcome but Energy East and Trans Mountain needed too

March 27, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CALGARY—Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says U.S. approval of the Keystone XL pipeline does not lessen the need for two other controversial proposals within Canada’s borders.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the green light for the line more than eight years after Calgary-based TransCanada first applied for a cross-border permit.

Notley says pumping more Canadian crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast would mean a big boost in jobs and investment for the province’s economy.

But she says other proposed pipelines that would connect oilsands crude to Canada’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts—Energy East and the Trans Mountain expansion—are also needed if the industry is to reduce its reliance on rail transport.

Notley acknowledges Keystone XL still faces some barriers and says TransCanada is working hard to address concerns at the local level.

She says it’s reasonable to expect construction may begin in eight to 12 months.

“We’re hopeful that those timelines are real and if they’re not, then we’ll do whatever we can to advocate for them moving faster,” Notley told reporters Friday.

She said she’s optimistic remaining roadblocks can be worked out.

“Our view is always that you’re going to make better progress rolling up your sleeves and trying to work out accommodations.”

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall welcomed the announcement, saying it will be good for his province’s manufacturing industry.

He said Evraz, based out of Regina, will supply some of the pipe, and jobs will be created as the pipeline runs through the southwest corner of the province.