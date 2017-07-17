No injuries after another hydro vault explodes in downtown Toronto

July 17, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—No injures were reported after another hydro vault exploded in downtown Toronto late last week.

Police said the blast occurred at about 5 p.m. Friday and that officers and fire crews found white billowing smoke when they arrived on scene.

Officers closed off Adelaide Street, near Bay Street, while emergency crews responded.

It is the second hydro vault to explode in the city’s core this year.

In May a similar blast in an overheated hydro vault rocked Toronto’s Financial District, shutting down a nearby subway station and prompting a chaotic scene for commuters. Though no injuries were reported as a result of that incident either, smoke damage from the explosion and fire is expected to keep the an RBC office at 20 King St. West closed until the fall.