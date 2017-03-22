NEB investigates Enbridge oil spill at storage site near Edmonton

March 22, 2017

by The Canadian Press

CALGARY—Federal agencies responded on March 21 to an oil spill at an Enbridge Inc. storage site that contaminated a creek in an area east of Edmonton.

The National Energy Board said staff are on site monitoring the company’s response, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it’s deploying a team of investigators to the spill.

The TSB rarely dispatches teams to pipeline-related incidents, with none sent last year and only one in 2015. The agency, which investigates federally regulated pipeline infrastructure, did not provide specifics as to what prompted it to send a team to the Enbridge spill.

The NEB said there isn’t yet an estimate on the amount of oil leaked from the site in the industrial area of Strathcona County, but all the oil has been contained.

The spill from a tank valve happened Monday afternoon and as of Tuesday morning almost all of the crude oil had been recovered, Enbridge said.

The spill is the second for Enbridge that the NEB and the TSB have responded to this year—the first being a leak of about 961,000 litres of light crude oil condensate from a pipeline on Feb. 17 in the same area.

Enbridge said the February spill, which was initially estimated to be 200,000 litres, happened while TransCanada Corp. and its contractor Ledcor were working on an Enbridge right-of-way. The TSB is also investigating that spill.