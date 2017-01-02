Innergex plugs in 150 MW wind farm on Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula

January 2, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

LONGUEUIL, Que.—Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. along with three Mi’gmaq First Nations communities in Quebec have plugged the Mesgi’g Ugju’s’n wind farm into the province’s electrical grid.

Located on Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula, the 150-megawatt site includes 46 Senvion 3.2 MW M114 turbines and a single Senvion MM92.

The wind project has the capacity to power the equivalent of approximately 30,000 Quebec homes.

Construction on the project began in May of 2015 and employed 110 local workers at peak construction, with Borea Construction serving as the general contractor. Several of the turbine components, meanwhile, were built in Quebec. LM Wind Power manufactured the blades, while Marmen Inc. in Matane, Que. built the towers.

A 50-50 partnership between three First Nations communities and the Longueuil, Que.-based renewable developer, the Mesgi’g Ugju’s’n wind farm will sell its power to Hydro-Quebec under a 20-year power purchase agreement.