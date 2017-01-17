Canadian Solar starts producing power at two new California PV plants

January 17, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

GUELPH, Ont.—Recurrent Energy has started commercial operations at a pair of adjacent solar facilities north of Los Angeles known as Astoria and Astoria 2.

The Canadian Solar subsidiary officially plugged the two Kern County, Calif. projects into the grid Jan. 17, though they have been operating since the end of last year.

Both sites incorporate photovoltaic modules mounted on single-axis trackers as well as GE solar inverters. The plants have a combined capacity of 231 megawatts and can power the equivalent of approximately 43,000 homes.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will buy the electricity generated by the Astoria under a long-term power purchase agreement, while the Southern California Public Power Authority will buy the electricity from Astoria 2.