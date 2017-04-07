Bombardier opens new aircraft service centre near Beijing

April 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TIANJIN, CHINA—On Apr. 7, Bombardier Business Aircraft and its partner the Tianjin Airport Economic Area announced the opening of a new aircraft service centre in Tianjin, China.

Located near Beijing, the Tianjin Service Centre includes hangar space, offices, as well as back shop areas totaling over 8,500 square meters. The facility offers maintenance, repair, overhaul, and associated activities and services.

The service centre has received certification to perform inspections for Bombardier’s Global, Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 850 business jets.

This is the tenth service centre brought into operation globally to service Bombardier Business Aircraft’s product lines.

According to Zhao Xuesen, VP of Tianjin Airport Economic Area, movement of business aircraft at the Tianjin Airport reached 1,528 in 2016, a 17 per cent increase from the previous year. Xuesen and Bombardier’s latest market forecast are predicting large-scale growth in business aviation at the Tianjin Airport and throughout China over the next ten years.

As of 2016, approximately 280 Bombardier Business Aircraft jets were based in Asia.

“Bombardier Business Aircraft has had the largest fleet in Asia for the last 12 years. We are thrilled to bring the expertise of our worldwide service network to support our customers in the region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, VP and general manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft.