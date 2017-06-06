Yogurt maker Ultima Foods investing $14M to expand Granby, Que. plant

June 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LONGUEUIL, Que.—Canadian yogurt producer Ultima Foods is investing in a new production line at its Quebec manufacturing plant outside Montreal.

The company, which is jointly-owned by food industry co-ops Agropur and Agrifoods, said June 6 it has set aside $14.4 million for the new drinkable yogurt line at its Granby, Que. plant. The investment is expected to create 35 to 40 new jobs and will allow Ultima to boost weekly production to 4.8 million units from 2.7 million previously.

“In the highly competitive yogurt market, innovation drives our growth,” Martin Parent, the company’s president, said in a statement “Not only do we have to serve consumers, who are always on the lookout for new products, but our facilities must also be extremely efficient to build our relations with our clients.”

The company is spending $10.8 million on the project, while Investissement Québec is contributing $3.6 million through an interest-free loan.

Along with the Granby site, the company operates a West Coast plant in Delta, B.C. and employs about 650 workers across the country. Its biggest brands are iögo and Olympic.