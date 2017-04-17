Vancouver’s Westport Fuel Systems to sell auxiliary power business for US$70M

April 17, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

VANCOUVER—Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a Canadian cleantech business that builds natural gas engines and vehicles, is selling its Auxiliary Power Unit business for US$70 million.

The Vancouver-based company did not release the identity of the buyer, but said the deal is expected to close within the next few weeks.

The sale follows a portfolio review announced last year and a major merger between Westport and Fuel Systems Solutions Inc. in 2015.

“After a careful assessment of the APU product line and its fit with the other Westport Fuel Systems businesses, we decided it made the most sense for our shareholders to pursue this sale,” the company’s CEO, Nancy Gougarty, said in a statement.

APUs provide power for secondary functions in large vehicles, such as trains and trucks.

The company said the divestment will help it focus on its core alternative fuel business.