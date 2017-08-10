Unifor takes over Northstar aerospace manufacturing plant in Milton, Ont.

August 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MILTON, Ont.—Unifor has taken control of the Northstar Aerospace facility in Milton, Ont., demanding that the company fund a dramatic 24 per cent pension deficit.

“This action sends a clear message to Northstar that the company cannot short-change workers and the pension of retirees that have made it profitable for so many years,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president.

Northstar Aerospace announced the re-location of its Milton facility’s equipment to Chicago and Windsor, Ont., after the loss of a Boeing contract.

While losing the contract makes avoiding closure difficult, the union says there is no financial excuse not to supplement the pension plan in order to protect future and current retirees.

The closure decision came as a surprise to the facility’s 200 employees. Prior to the announcement, Northstar workers were told that the Milton operation was on solid footing.

Since January 2017, Unifor says its Local 112 have attempted to negotiate a closure agreement to protect current pension provisions and benefits, but that Northstar’s owners won’t talk.

“We have stopped production at this facility until Northstar holds up its end of a commitment, a commitment to the workers who have made this company flourish,” said Scott McIlmoyle, Unifor Local 112 President. “After months the company has refused to discuss the matter. Time is running out. Northstar needs to do the right thing.”

Unifor members and supporters are holding a picket line outside the facility and have vowed to demonstrate around the clock.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing more than 310,000 workers in Canada.