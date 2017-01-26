Triangle Fluid Controls expanding in Belleville, Ont. with $1.9M investment

January 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BELLEVILLE, Ont.—With its sights set on the export market, gasket maker Triangle Fluid Controls Ltd. is launching a $1.86 million expansion at its manufacturing plant in Belleville, Ont.

The company will add 12,600 sq. ft. of floor space during the project, as well as buy new production and lab testing equipment.

The firm’s president, Mike Shorts, said the the new investment kicks off the next stage of growth and product development at the oil and gas industry supplier.

“Through a combination of ongoing R&D, precision manufacturing and advanced materials, our Belleville team offers innovative solutions for our customers worldwide whose success depends on the reliable performance of their equipment and piping systems,” he said in a statement.

Combining $1.6 million in private funds with $186,000 in funding from the provincial government, Triangle Fluid Controls plans to use the expansion to add more products to its lineup and increase its exports.

It expects to create 10 new jobs in Belleville over the course of the three-year project.