Tesla, Panasonic finalize Buffalo, N.Y. solar cell manufacturing deal

January 2, 2017

by The Associated Press

TOKYO—Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.

The two companies finalized an agreement calling for Tokyo-based Panasonic to pay capital costs for the manufacturing last week. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker meanwhile, made a “long-term purchase commitment” to Panasonic.

Their statement gave no financial figures.

The factory in Buffalo is under development by SolarCity Corp., a San Mateo, California-based solar panel company bought by Tesla in a controversial deal last year. The PV cells and modules it produces will be used in solar panels for non-solar roof products and solar glass tile roofs the electric vehicle maker turned energy firm plans to begin making, the announcement said.

Production is due to begin in mid-2017. Tesla said it will create 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, 500 in manufacturing and plans further expansion in Buffalo.

The two companies have also partnered on Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory, and committed to collaborating on next-generation technology in their latest agreement.