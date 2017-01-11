Sudbury, Ont. boat manufacturer scaling up with help of $200K federal investment

January 11, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SUDBURY, Ont.—The federal government is investing $203,306 to help Ontario boat manufacturer Duhamel and Dewar Inc. increase productivity and boost its competitiveness.

The company, which operates under the Legend Boats brand name, was founded in Whitefish, Ont.—just outside Sudbury—in 1986 and supplies fully-equipped aluminum boats to customers across the country. It designs and assembles the vessels, which are sold through an independent dealer network.

Legend Boats plans to use the funding to adopt a number of new technologies, including a customized software application, designed to improve its supply chain management, client services and manufacturing operation.

The project is expected to speed up its boat assembly activities by about 10 per cent while improving its product tracking and warranty services.