SNC-Lavalin awarded contract for South African ash dam

July 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—Engineering services firm SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a contract for work on the Fine Ash Dam 6 Project in Secunda, South Africa, on behalf of Johannesburg-based chemicals and energy firm Sasol.

SNC-Lavalin will provide the structural, mechanical electrical, instrumentation and piping construction services for the new facility, including the installation of approximately 15 km of piping, 370 tonnes of steel, and various mechanical and electrical equipment.

The Fine Ash Dam 6 Project will use ash generated by Sasol’s operations in Secunda to create a new ash dam while an older dam is decommissioned.

The construction the project will be completed in a number of phases and this contract is part of the first phase, with a peak workload forecast for September 2017 and an average team size of 125 people.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

“We are currently mobilizing and at the peak workload expect a team of up to 250. With our strong track record in training and development within the local community, we expect 80 per cent of our craft team members to be from the local area. We look forward to executing the first phase and hope to continue working with Sasol through the latter phases of the project,” said Martin Adler, president, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin.