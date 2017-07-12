Siemens, Simon Fraser University strike mechatronics partnership

July 12, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SURREY, B.C.—Industrial giant Siemens is teaming up with Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University on a new training program for engineering students.

The program will focus on the growing field of mechatronics and is designed to certify students as well as professional engineers in designing and maintaining key automated systems used in the manufacturing industry.

“The skills needed for the future of manufacturing are very different from what is currently required, and that means students need to train today for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Bo Ouyang, executive vice-president and CFO of Siemens Canada.

Mechatronics combines aspects of to build complex machinery—ranging from relatively simple home appliances to intricate automated robotics systems. The field aims to integrate a number of different disciplines to speed up innovation and improve efficiency in a huge range of industries.

As part of the new partnership, Siemens will grant the university its PLM software, allowing students in the program to train on the same technology used in real-world applications around the world.