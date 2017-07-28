Rolls-Royce premieres Phantom VIII, all-new ‘silent’ V12 engine

July 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GOODWOOD, U.K.—After more than a decade, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has released the next generation of its flagship Phantom.

The carmaker threw back the curtain on the eight-generation of the iconic luxury vehicle in London July 27.

“Phantom is the epitome of effortless style, an historical nameplate that occupies a rarefied space in the luxury constellation and conjures a rare magic all of its own,” Giles Taylor, director of Design at Rolls-Royce, said in a statement. “New Phantom raises a glass to an illustrious design legacy whilst forging a modern and revitalized presence for the next era of Rolls-Royce design.”

Phantom VIII includes all-new aluminum architecture and a new 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. Rolls-Royce says the aluminum design makes the vehicle 30 per cent more rigid—and therefore smoother riding—than the spaceframe architecture on which its predecessor sat. The new V12, meanwhile employs two turbo chargers and is designed to run as quietly as possible.

Unlike mass-market automakers, Rolls Royce builds its vehicles in a small-volume assembly site in Goodwood, U.K. That’s not going to change, but the new Phantom is getting a number of modern tweaks, including an updated instrument panel for the driver—surrounded, of course, by chrome.

Among the car’s other interior features are hand-sculpted seats, rear theater monitors hidden beneath wood paneling and a console drinks cabinet replete with whisky glasses, champagne flutes and a coolbox.

Long-touted as the most-silent car in the world, the 6mm two-layer glaze encases the new Phantom, while 130 kilograms of sound insulation is also included on-board to shield passengers from road noise.

The Phantom is now nearly a century-old, with the first in the line of luxury vehicles being introduced by Sir Henry Royce in 1925. A succession of Phantoms followed in the coming decades, ferrying royalty and heads of state in a select few locations around the world. The longest-running in the line, the Phantom VI, premiered in 1968 and continued to be produced until 1990. After financial trouble at Rolls Royce throughout much of the ’90s, the firm was acquired by BMW Group, which introduced the first modern Phantom, the VII, in 2003.

According to Bloomberg, Rolls-Royce’s new flagship saloon will set customers back US$440,000, or over half a million Canadian.