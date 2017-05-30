Quebec steel fabricator ADF lands $51M in new U.S. contracts

May 30, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TERREBONNE, Que.—ADF Group Inc. has won $51 million in new contracts in the U.S.

The Quebec fabricator, which manufactures superstructures, among other complex steel projects, said May 30 it has closed a number of new commercial deals in the past several days.

The company said the new contracts include projects on along the U.S. East Coast as well as in the West Coast market. The work includes fabricating heavy steel components and structures for new commercial building projects.

ADF said its plants in both Canada and the U.S. would be involved in the projects. Along with its headquarters in Terrebonne, Que., it has manufacturing operations in Florida and Montana.