Quebec mining equipment firm acquires conveyor roller manufacturer

March 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SEPT-ÎLES, Que.—Metal 7 Inc., has acquired Enduride Inc., a Québec City-based manufacturer of rollers and idlers for power-driven and gravity conveyors.

Metal 7 is a manufacturing company located in Sept-Îles Que., serving primary industry. It specializes in the design and manufacture of high performance equipment for the iron ore and aluminum industries and offers expertise in surface engineering.

Metal 7 exports more than 75 per cent of its equipment in over 20 countries, and its exports are mainly outside of North America.

“This transaction will allow Enduride to access a well-established local and international sales network. Metal 7 equips more than 50 per cent of the iron ore pellet plants around the world, excluding China. This will give us access to a very large market,” said Jérôme Guimont, VP of Sales, Enduride Inc.

“Enduride’s patented technologies coupled with our expertise in surface engineering allow us to add product lines that fit perfectly into our mission to deliver high performance solutions and to increase our customers’ productivity,” said Marc-André Gervais, president and CEO of Metal 7 Inc.

Metal 7 was acquired in April 2014 by a consortium of shareholders, led by NCP Investment Management Inc., a Victoria B.C.-based investment manager, and the Business Development Bank of Canada.

At the time, plans for further expansion of Metal 7 were hinted at.