Quebec fabricator Canam plans to go private after tough year on the market

April 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAINT-GEORGES, Que.—Canam Group Inc. has entered a definitive agreement with a group that plans to take the company private.

The Quebec-based steel fabricator, which operates 23 manufacturing plants across Canada and the U.S., said April 27 the Dutil family and U.S. private equity firm American Industrial Partners have agreed to offer shareholders $12.30 per share in cash, valuing the company at approximately $875 million, including indebtedness.

The Dutil family holds a number of high-level positions within the company; Marcel Dutil is chairman of Canam’s board, while Marc Dutil serves as its president and CEO.

“The proposed transaction is a win-win for all of Canam’s stakeholders,” Marc Dutil said in a statement. “The transaction provides shareholders with a significant cash premium for their shares, while ensuring the long-term success of the business for its employees, business partners and other stakeholders.”

The $12.30 offered to shareholders is a 98.4 per cent premium on Canam’s closing price of $6.20 April 26. The company has had a rough year on the markets, with shares declining more than 50 per cent since January.

The company’s board has unanimously approved the deal, but it will need two-thirds of shareholders to support the plan for the going-private agreement to move forward.

Canam noted Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ have each been longtime shareholders in the company and are expected to participate in the transaction as equity investors, which could involve a rolling over of shares.

The company says it plans to maintain its head office in Quebec.