Ontario window and door maker Farley kicks off $3.2M expansion

April 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ALEXANDRIA, Ont.—KP Building Products Ltd. is pumping $3.2 million into its recently-acquired Farley Window and Patio Door division.

The eastern Ontario home building products business will use the funds to bring in new manufacturing equipment as well as install a new painting facility. The expansion will boost the company’s capacity in response to higher demand for its PVC doors and high-efficiency windows.

KP Building Products, which operates six North American manufacturing plants, acquired Farley in a 2014 deal. It expects the project to expand Farley’s customer base and position the company for growth.

Based in Alexandria, Ont.—a stone’s throw from the Quebec border—Farley employs about 200 workers.