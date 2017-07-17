Ontario starts prep work to convert Guelph, Ont. road into full-blown freeway

July 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

The Government of Ontario has started the next phase of design work to upgrade the Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6) in Guelph, Ont. to a full freeway from Maltby Road northerly to the Speed River.

This latest plan include the construction of new interchanges, replacing an intersection with a bridge and a new municipal service road.

Engineering and environmental design work is anticipated to take two years to complete.

This project builds on the construction of the future Highway 6 Morriston Bypass, Highway 401 widening and improvements to the south end of the Hanlon Expressway.

The $13 million design contract for both projects was awarded to Los Angeles-based engineering firm AECOM.

“Future upgrades to Highway 6, along Hanlon Expressway will help keep drivers moving through this region with ease. Our government is making the daily commute easier and helping businesses move their goods quicker,” said Steven Del Duca, Ontario’s minister of Transportation.

Traffic volumes on Highway 6 in Guelph range from approximately 25,000 to 45,000 vehicles per day.