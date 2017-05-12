Ontario to buy light rail vehicles from Alstom in shot against Bombardier

May 12, 2017

by The Canadian Press

TORONTO—The Ontario government says it has an agreement to buy 61 light-rail vehicles from French manufacturer Alstom as an insurance plan in case Bombardier can’t deliver railcars for transit projects in Toronto.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca says under the $528 million deal, Ontario transit agency Metrolinx would purchase light-rail vehicles from Alstom for the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West projects.

Del Duca says the agreement reflects the government’s plan to have transit projects completed on time.

The announcement ratchets up a dispute between the government and Bombardier over the company’s ability to fulfill train orders in a city where gridlock has become an increasing frustration for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Last month, an Ontario judge ruled that Metrolinx can’t cancel its $770-million contract with Bombardier to build light-rail vehicles for the Eglinton Crosstown without first going through a dispute resolution process.

Del Duca says if Bombardier follows through with its commitment to deliver the light-rail vehicles for Toronto, Metrolinx would be able to use Alstom’s vehicles for other projects, including the Hurontario LRT west of Toronto.