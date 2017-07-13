Ontario auto parts firm KSR International launching $6.7M plant expansion

July 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

RIDGETOWN, Ont.—An automotive manufacturer in southwestern Ontario is scaling up with a $6.7 million expansion project.

KSR International Co., which specializes in sensors, pedals and control modules, plans to start building several new products at its Ridgetown, Ont. plant, including four new types of brake pedal assemblies and a pair of new suspension sensors. The investment will allow the company to acquire new equipment and expand its the facility’s capabilities.

The project is expected to create 40 new jobs at the company’s plant in Ridgetown, a town in Chatham-Kent, southwest of London, Ont.

Along with a $6 million investment from the company, the Ontario government will contribute $676,600 to the project.

The Ridgetown site already employs more than 600 workers and is the firm’s global headquarters. Overall KSR has eight facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.