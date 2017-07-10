Olymel investing $2M to expand Red Deer, Alta. pork plant

July 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

RED DEER, Alta.—Meat packing firm Olymel is expanding its lone production plant in Western Canada.

The company said July 10 it will spend $2 million to add a new section to its Red Deer, Alta. facility and outfit the site to produce fresh sausages.

The project includes upgrades to the plant’s refrigeration systems and the purchase of new production equipment. It’s expected to add 20 new jobs at the facility, which already employs 1,400 across slaughterhouse, boning and cutting operations.

“The new section for fresh sausage production at the Red Deer plant is an integral part of an investment plan directed at greater penetration in the Western Canadian market to meet growing demand for sausage products manufactured in Canada,” Réjean Nadeau, president and CEO of Olymel, said in a statement.

The Alberta plant serves the Western Canadian market and exports products to the U.S. and Asia.

Work on the expansion is scheduled to start later this month.