New Northern Ontario hydro station up and running

April 7, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

TIMMINS, Ont.—The Peter Sutherland Sr. Generating Station on New Post Creek is now up and running, generating hydroelectricity for Northern Ontario homes.

The project, which is a partnership between Ontario Power Generation and Coral Rapids Power, was completed ahead of schedule and on budget for $300 million.

Located about 80 kilometres north of Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.—near Timmins—the station will provide 28 megawatts to the provincial grid, which is enough to power 25,000 homes daily.

The generating station includes two turbines, a steel penstock, a 340 metre-long open channel, a spillway dam and a seven kilometre transmission line. The turbines only use a portion of the water flowing down New Post Creek, and the remaining water will continue to flow over a natural waterfall.

The project employed roughly 220 workers at peak construction.

“Our focus on project management excellence is paying off. In addition to the Peter Sutherland GS, we successfully completed both the $2.6 billion Lower Mattagami hydroelectric project and the Niagara Pumped Storage refurbishment on time and on budget. And, the Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment—Canada largest clean energy project—is running on budget and on schedule,” said Jeff Lyash, OPG president and CEO.