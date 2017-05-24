New Flyer wins US$51M contact to build buses for California transit service

May 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—New Flyer Industries Inc.’s U.S. subsidiary has won a new contract to build up to 55 buses for a government transit service in San Jose, California.

The deal with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority includes a firm order for 47 of the Canadian bus maker’s 60-foot Xcelsior diesel-electric hybrid buses. It also includes options for as many as eight more of the articulated buses, which New Flyer says help reduce congestion on city streets compared to conventional 40-foot models by carrying more passengers in a single unit.

The firm order is valued at approximately $51 million.

The company says it will deliver the new buses to the northern California transit service throughout 2018.