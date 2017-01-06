New Flyer wins contracts to build 130 buses for Houston, New York transit firms

January 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—New Flyer Industries Inc.’s American subsidiary has has won two contracts with transit operators in the U.S.

The Canadian bus maker said Jan. 5 it has signed a deal to build 100 buses for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston, Texas, as well as a 30-bus contract with the Suffolk County Department of Public Works in Yaphank, New York.

The Houston agreement is worth approximately $46.8 million and includes a firm order for 100 40-foot Xcelsior clean diesel buses. New Flyer said it will begin deliveries on the order in 2018.

The Suffolk County, N.Y. deal, meanwhile includes firm orders for 10 40-foot Xcelsior diesel-electric hybrid buses, 20 35-foot hybrid buses and options for 43 additional buses over five years. New Flyer said it will carry out the contract at its Crookston, Minnesota facility