New Flyer wins 26-bus order from Washington D.C.

August 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—New Flyer Industries Inc. has won a new contract to build clean diesel buses for the District of Columbia.

The Winnipeg bus maker’s U.S. subsidiary announced the 26-bus order Aug. 2, though it did not disclose the value of the contract.

The company said the 40-foot Xcelsior buses will replace the city’s existing fleet and run exclusively on the Washington’s DC Circulator system, a service that shuttles passengers to major sites and tourist attractions in the U.S. capital. New Flyer said the DC Circulator routes serve about 20 million riders annually.

New Flyer builds its U.S. buses at its plants in St. Cloud, Minn. and Anniston, Ala.