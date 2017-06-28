New Flyer wins 14-bus order from Brampton, Ont. transit agency

June 28, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—Canadian bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc. has won a new order from a transit agency in the Toronto suburbs.

The company said June 28 that Brampton Transit has awarded the company a contract to build 14 new 60-foot clean diesel Xcelsior buses.

It did not release the value of the contract.

The order will add more than a dozen new articulated buses to the Ontario city’s Züm bus network, a rapid transit network Brampton operates alongside its regular bus service.

New Flyer said it will start delivering the new buses at the beginning of 2018.