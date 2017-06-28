New Flyer wins 14-bus order from Brampton, Ont. transit agency

The articulated buses will go into service on the city's Züm bus network starting in 2018
WINNIPEG—Canadian bus manufacturer New Flyer Industries Inc. has won a new order from a transit agency in the Toronto suburbs.
The company said June 28 that Brampton Transit has awarded the company a contract to build 14 new 60-foot clean diesel Xcelsior buses.
It did not release the value of the contract.
The order will add more than a dozen new articulated buses to the Ontario city’s Züm bus network, a rapid transit network Brampton operates alongside its regular bus service.
New Flyer said it will start delivering the new buses at the beginning of 2018.