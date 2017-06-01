New Flyer to buy Winnipeg composites manufacturer for US$13M

June 1, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINNIPEG—New Flyer Industries Inc. is buying a Winnipeg manufacturer responsible for a key part of its supply chain.

The Canadian bus maker said June 1 that it has acquired privately-held Carlson Engineered Composites Inc. for US$13 million.

The Manitoba-based business makes fiberglass reinforced polymer components for transit vehicles and agricultural equipment. It employs approximately 300 workers across three North American manufacturing plants in Winnipeg, St Cloud, Minn. and Anniston, Ala.

“The acquisition of Carlson will allow us to control of one of the more critical commodities in our manufacturing supply chain,” said David White, executive vice-president of Supply Management at New Flyer.

White said the deal follows several other company initiatives to bring various metal fabrication, machining and painting operations back in-house.

“Carlson’s U.S. facilities will also contribute to the company complying with the increasing U.S. content requirements under increased Buy America regulations resulting from the 2015 FAST Act for the purchase of transit buses and motor coaches by U.S. federally-funded transit agencies,” he added.