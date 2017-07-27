New Flyer to build 185 trolley-electric buses for San Francisco transit agency

July 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. CLOUD, Minn.—New Flyer Industries Inc.’s American subsidiary has won a contract to build nearly 200 new zero-emissions buses for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The Winnipeg-based company said the transit agency has exercised options on a 2013 contract for 185 of its 40-foot Xcelsior trolley-electric buses.

The trolley buses use overhead wires for power as opposed to other zero-emissions vehicles that employ batteries or fuel cells.

New Flyer did not release the value of the contract, but said the new order follows two prior contracts to build 93 of the buses for the San Francisco transit agency.

Earlier this year, the company said the pace of zero-emission bus orders picked up dramatically in 2016. New Flyer delivered 213 zero-emissions equivalent units in 2016—up 48 per cent from the year before.