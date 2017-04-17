Canadian Manufacturing

Tesla set to unveil electric semi-truck this September, Musk says

The electric car maker's CEO also said the company will give buyers a first look at a pickup truck within 24 months


The company is also working toward releasing its first mass-market vehicle this summer, the Model 3. PHOTO: Alexis Georgeson/Tesla

DETROIT—Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says the company plans to unveil an electric semi-truck in September.

Musk tweeted the announcement Thursday. He offered no other details about the semi, such as whether it will be equipped with Tesla’s partially self-driving Autopilot mode.

Musk also said the company plans to unveil a pickup truck in 18 to 24 months.

Tesla currently sells two electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. Its lower-cost Model 3 electric car is due out by the end of this year.

But Musk revealed last summer that the Palo Alto, California-based company is working on several more vehicles, including the semi and a minibus.

Tesla shares rose $7.16, or 2.4 per cent, to close at $304 in response to Musk’s tweet.

Last week the company briefly overtook General Motors Inc. on market cap to become the U.S.’s most valuable automaker.

