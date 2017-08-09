Mississauga’s Cyclone Manufacturing launches $65M expansion project

August 9, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.—A Canadian company that builds precision parts for a long list of international aerospace companies, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Lockheed Martin, is launching a major expansion at its facilities in the Toronto suburbs.

Cyclone Manufacturing Inc. plans to spend $64.9 million to buy new equipment, set up new processing lines and add 80,000 st. ft. of production space in Mississauga, Ont.

The project will create 132 new jobs at the aerospace components company, which offers fabrication, machining, welding, assembly and final processing services. Cyclone works on a diverse list of aircraft programs, such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35, Bombardier’s CSeries and Boeing’s 787.

The company’s president Andrew Sochaj said the project marks the start of a “new chapter” for Cyclone.

“With this investment in the latest production and finishing technologies, Cyclone will be able to offer even greater innovation and flexibility for our valued customers,” he said in a statement.

Founded in 1964, the Mississauga-based company currently operates three manufacturing plants in the Mississauga, one in nearby Milton, Ont. and another in Poland.

The Ontario government said it will contribute $5.2 million to the expansion through the Jobs and Prosperity Fund.

The major plant expansion project aims to boost the company’s competitiveness, improve its energy efficiency and cut costs. Along with the extra 80,000 st. ft. of floor space in Mississauga, the province said Cyclone is also looking at adding a new facility in the long-term.

Cyclone expects to complete the scale-up effort by late 2021.