Canadian metals manufacturer Samuel to buy Hamilton, Ont. 3D printing firm

March 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Samuel, Son & Co. is betting the future of metals manufacturing is in 3D printing.

The Mississauga-based company, which manufactures and distributes a wide range of metal products—from steel plate to copper and brass—announced March 7 it has signed an agreement to buy Hamilton, Ont. additive manufacturer Burloak Technologies Inc.

“Every indicator is pointing to additive manufacturing and 3D printing being a disruptive technology in many of the industries we supply,” Colin Osborne, president of the company’s Manufacturing division, said in a statement.

Burloak currently 3D prints both plastic and metal components for the aerospace and defence industries—and Samuel intends to scale-up the operation through its network across North America. The 160-year-old Ontario business has a range of subsidiaries across North America and employs close to 5,000 workers.

Samuel did not disclose the purchase price.

Burloak president Peter Adams, meanwhile, expects the industry to be receptive to the new technology.

“I strongly believe this deal will deliver a level of stability and scale to the additive supply chain that both larger manufacturers and specialty players have been waiting for,” he said.