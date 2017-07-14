Magna to produce Jaguar E-PACE compact SUV

July 14, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GRAZ, Austria—Integrated automotive manufacturer Magna will manufacture Jaguar’s E-PACE compact SUV at its contract vehicle manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.

E-PACE production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017. It is the second model Magna will contract manufacture for Jaguar Land Rover, following the announcement of the Jaguar I-PACE in December 2016. Production of the I-PACE is planned to start in the first quarter of 2018.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and contribute to their new E-PACE compact SUV,” said Günther Apfalter, President of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. “This second collaboration in just a short time emphasizes the agility and flexibility we provide automakers with our contract manufacturing capability.”

Including the Jaguar E-PACE, Magna will be manufacturing five different models by the first quarter of 2018. The others are Jaguar I-PACE, BMW 5 Series, BMW 530e plug-in hybrid, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.