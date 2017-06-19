Magna to build new hybrid BMW 5-Series at Austrian contract manufacturing plant

June 19, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAILAUF, Germany—German luxury carmaker BMW has contracted Canadian auto parts company Magna International Inc. to build its new 5-Series plug-in hybrid.

The Aurora, Ont.-based company will assemble the new BMW 530e at its plant in Graz, Austria—a contract manufacturing facility where it’s previously built a number of vehicles, including the BMW X3 and Mini Paceman.

The 5-Series will become the Graz plant’s second electrified car program after Magna won a contract to produce Jaguar’s new I-Pace at the site last year.

“We are excited to be adding another electrified vehicle architecture to our line-up,” said Guenther Apfalter, president of Magna Steyr, the division that oversees the Graz plant. “Vehicle electrification is a growing trend in the industry and, with our complete vehicle know-how, we are in a great position to help our customers meet the demands.”

Magna is already building the petrol version of the 5-Series in Graz and said it will begin manufacturing the hybrid in early 2018.

BMW says the 530e can range up to 650 kilometres (404 miles) with a full gas tank and its 9.2 kWh lithium-ion battery fully-charged. Meanwhile, it can cover up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) and reach 140 km/h (87 mph) using just electric power.