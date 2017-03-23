London Taxi Company rolling out world’s first EV taxi

March 23, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

COVENTRY, U.K.—The London Taxi Company (LTC) announced Mar. 22 the opening of the facility that will build the world’s first mass-market electric taxi.

This new vehicle plant in Ansty, Coventry, is the U.K.’s first car plant dedicated solely to the production of range-extended electric vehicles.

LTC, a subsidiary of Chinese auto giant Geely, has invested UK£300 million (CA$500 million) in the new site and the next-generation taxi, which will be exported around the world.

The investment and expansion of LTC has created 1,000 new jobs, including 200 engineers and 30 apprenticeships. This site has the capacity to build 20,000 vehicles per year.

The wheelchair accessible, six-seater taxi uses Volvo Car electric powertrain system technologies, and components comprising a new EV light-weight platform.

Sales will start in London in quarter four of 2017, and then globally in early 2018.

The technology behind the new factory and vehicle has been developed with other members of the Geely Group, including Volvo Cars.

“Today marks the rebirth of the London Taxi Company. A company with a singular vision; to design and build dedicated urban commercial vehicles that can operate without emissions in cities around the world and bring down running costs for drivers,” said Chris Gubbey, chief executive of the London Taxi Company.