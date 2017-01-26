London Ont.’s Armo-Tool launching $7.6M expansion

January 26, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

LONDON, Ont.—Armo-Tool Ltd. is scaling up its southern Ontario operations with a $7.6 million expansion project.

The tooling and automation company, which also makes stamping dies, fixtures and tubing solutions for the automotive industry, will invest the funds in new equipment to boost its capacity and productivity.

In addition to private funds, the Ontario government is supporting the project with a $611,600 investment.

Armo-Tool expects to add 15 new jobs at its London plant over the course of the expansion.

It’s slated to complete the project in September 2016.