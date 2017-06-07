Irving Oil completes $20M expansion of Newfoundland marine terminal

June 7, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—New Brunswick-based producer and exporter Irving Oil has announced the grand opening of the expansion at its St. John’s, Newfoundland, marine terminal.

The $20-million investment aims to improve harbour logistics and facilitate future growth at St. John’s harbour.

The expansion adds a new fuelling berth on Pier 23, adjacent to the company’s existing St. John’s facilities on Pier 24, which Irving says doubles the number of vessels that can access marine gas oil (MGO) via pipeline at its marine terminal.

“Demand for MGO is rising, driven largely by growth in the offshore energy industry. Our customers depend on us to carry out their business, and we’re proud to invest in our facilities to meet supply requirements today, and in the decades ahead,” said Ian Whitcomb, president of Irving Oil.

The new fuelling berth at Pier 23 allows two vessels to refuel at the same time, which Irving says will reduce wait times and congestion in the port, and improve harbour logistics.

The first customer vessel was welcomed to the new fuelling berth in May.

Irving says the 18-month project was 100 per cent privately funded and created local jobs for skilled tradespeople during construction.

“We are proud to contribute to the success of St. John’s important and dynamic port, benefitting the overall economy of our region and the people who live within it,” said Sarah Irving, executive vice president & chief brand officer.

Irving operates Canada’s largest oil refinery in St. John, New Brunswick, with production rates in excess of 320,000 barrels per day.