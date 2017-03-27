French’s adds another product line to the mix at Ontario factory

March 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

Chester, N.J—The French’s Food Co. has added another product category to their Canadian-made product line, which will be produced at Highbury Canco in Leamington Ont. with locally sourced tomatoes.

The 1.8 million square foot Leamington factory, just east of Windsor, specializes in packaging and logistics and employs 250 people.

Highbury Canco Corp. took over the Leamington plant in November 2013, following ketchup giant Heinz’s decision to close the facility.

French’s move to use Leamington tomatoes in its ketchup has been a significant boost to the local economy, and its new Caesar mix being produced in the town signals future growth and job security for hundreds of workers.

“We are delighted to continue our implementation of The French’s Promise in Canada” said Elliott Penner, president of The French’s Food Division. “Introducing new products that have great flavor and are made with quality ingredients sourced locally is an important part of our strategic vision.”

French’s Mustard is also made with 100 per cent Canadian mustard seed grown in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.